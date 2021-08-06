EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

EverQuote stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EverQuote by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

