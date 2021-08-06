Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $89.03 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $1,448,390. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

