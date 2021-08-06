EvidenZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $245,049.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00870362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00096562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041921 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.