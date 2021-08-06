Evo Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Evo Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EVOJU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Evo Acquisition had issued 10,870,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $108,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EVOJU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Evo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

