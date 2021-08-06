Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of AQUA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

