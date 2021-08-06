Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

