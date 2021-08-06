ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.19

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $11,310.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009229 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

