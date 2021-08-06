eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

eXp World stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 2,302,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,905. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,700 shares of company stock worth $9,014,290 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

