Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.39.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. 252,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.