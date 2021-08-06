Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.57.

NYSE EXR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.