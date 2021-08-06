Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.57.

NYSE EXR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

