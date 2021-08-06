EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 570,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $331.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.