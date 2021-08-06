Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

