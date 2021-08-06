Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 188,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.