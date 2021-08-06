Fastenal to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

