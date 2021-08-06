Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 3167369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

