Feedback (LON:FDBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1961753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

