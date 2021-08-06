Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.12.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

