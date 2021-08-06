Financial Contrast: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ichor and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 6 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Ichor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $914.24 million 1.40 $33.28 million $2.20 20.79 SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.06 -$1.14 million $1.81 27.15

Ichor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.94% 20.74% 10.53% SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77%

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats SMART Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

