Financial Review: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Monro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVgo and Monro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Monro 0 2 0 0 2.00

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.82%. Monro has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.46%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Monro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Monro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Monro $1.13 billion 1.74 $34.32 million $1.14 51.26

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Monro 3.85% 7.02% 2.84%

Summary

Monro beats EVgo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

