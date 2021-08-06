Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.83.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$34.29. The company had a trading volume of 151,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$19.14 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.90.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

