Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International stock opened at C$33.97 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.