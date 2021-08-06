First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Head-To-Head Survey

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This table compares First Acceptance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.01 $358.70 million $9.32 14.51

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $140.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 3.86% 9.71% 3.08% The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75%

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.