First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in First American Financial by 287.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

FAF stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.