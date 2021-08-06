First Busey Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Busey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.