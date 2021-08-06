First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

FBIZ opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.