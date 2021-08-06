First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

