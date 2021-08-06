First Interstate Bank Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. 132,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.