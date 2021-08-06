First Interstate Bank Purchases New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.22% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,756. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

