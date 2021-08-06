First Interstate Bank Purchases Shares of 16,051 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.03. 14,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.