First Interstate Bank Takes $2.85 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

