First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 167,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 208,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

