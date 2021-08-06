First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.29.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

