First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,633,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

FRC opened at $199.16 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

