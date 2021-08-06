First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.60

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 7755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

