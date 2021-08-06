First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 2.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

FPX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.09. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.82. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

