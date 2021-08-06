Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

