Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Fission Uranium stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 307,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $262.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.