Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $148.38 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $148.38 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $22.22 or 0.00052350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00119465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,577.97 or 1.00299682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00808023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

