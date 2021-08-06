Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fluor were worth $33,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

FLR opened at $16.60 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.