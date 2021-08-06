Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $90.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.80.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,408 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.