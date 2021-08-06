Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.39.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

