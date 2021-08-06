Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $14.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,211,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,947,078. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 890,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

