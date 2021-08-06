Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $137,430.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FORR opened at $45.26 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $865.78 million, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

