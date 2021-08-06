Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $865.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Forrester Research by 440.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.