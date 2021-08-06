Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,558. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

