Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 736.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forward Air by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.