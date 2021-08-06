Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $168.86 and last traded at $161.35, with a volume of 1194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.

The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.