Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,037. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.