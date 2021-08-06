Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 19.16%.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.