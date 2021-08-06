Frasers Group’s (FRAS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

FRAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday.

FRAS traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 587 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592.47. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

